A family fun event: Sheriff’s Night Out this Tuesday

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Brookhaven will co-host the annual National Night Out at Fireman’s Memorial Park in Ridge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“National Night Out in the Town of Brookhaven is a great tradition and I am happy to join with Supervisor Romaine and Sheriff Toulon to help make this event such a big success,” said Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point). “It’s important that residents and law enforcement become familiar with each other so we can all work together to make Brookhaven a better place to live.”

During the event, there will be games and giveaways, DJ music, bingo, vehicle displays, dancing, Safety Town, ball hockey, child and senior ID cards, ice cream, BBQ, softball games, tug-of-war and a special New York Rangers hockey alumni appearance from Tom Laidlaw.

It is perfect for all ages.

“I thank Sheriff Toulon and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for working with the Town to organize this year’s National Night Out,” said Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R). “It is an important community event that gives adults and children the opportunity to get up close and personal with law enforcement in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.”

The Town of Brookhaven’s Fireman’s Memorial Park is located at 724 Middle Country Road in Ridge.

“What I like about National Night Out is that it promotes community and law enforcement relationships,” Bonner added. “It really brings the men and women in uniform to the local level, showing that they are our friends are here to help.”

The free — and fun — actitivies, she said, are “the icing on the cake.”

In addition to lots of activities, staff from the Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Brookhaven, and other County employees will be battling it out in softball tournaments throughout the evening.