1st annual Port Palooza heads to Port Jefferson July 31

Peace, love and music will be the themes of the day when the first annual Port Palooza heads to Harborfront Park’s Jill Nees Russell stage, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 31 from 11:50 a.m. to dusk. A mini music festival on the harbor, the day will feature an invocation by Jeffrey Sanzel and music by Jonathan Fritz, Cole Fortier, The Como Brothers, MJT Band, School of Rock All Stars, Common Ground, Grand Folk Railroad and the Frank Catalano Jazz Group. Bring seating and a picnic. Free. Questions? Text 516-939-8960.