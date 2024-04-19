1653 Foundation appoints Don Tesoriero as first Executive Director

The 1653 Foundation, whose mission is to preserve, restore, and enhance the Town of Huntington’s parks and public spaces, today announced the appointment of Don Tesoriero as the first Executive Director of the organization.

Tesoriero has a 35+ year career in business, communications and municipal service in both the private and public sectors in the New York region. He serves as the Assistant to the Mayor for the Village of Northport encouraging community engagement, transparency and forward-thinking policies to effect positive change and improve efficiencies.

Robert Bontempi, Chairman of the 1653 Foundation Board, stated, “That we were able to attract a versatile and visionary leader like Don Tesoriero attests to the strength of the 1653 Foundation mission and our growing record of success. Don has already been instrumental in securing government grants and corporate donations to the Town of over $1.5 million and we are confident that is only the beginning!”

Tesoriero said, “I am pleased to join this worthy organization, and further contribute to the Town where my wife and I started our family and where we have lived for 28 years. It is fitting that this announcement comes on Founder’s Day in the Town, a day that the 1653 Foundation will promote throughout our various upcoming initiatives. I believe that municipalities and organizations like ours can and should be a force for good in the community, and we will actively seek opportunities that align with the mission and vision of the Foundation.”