Ward Melville Patriots fall to Longwood

Ward Melville 11th grader Courtney Quinn drives the lane for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Greek, a sophomore, drives the baseline for the Patriots at home against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino shoots in a home game versus Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino drives the baseline in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Siena Hart with a rebound in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino shoots for two in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Time out Patriots
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Greek lays up for two in a League I matchup against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Katie Edson puts on the brakes in a League I matchup at home against Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Siena Hart shoots in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino scores two in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Grace Mulham shoots from the paint in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Grace Mulham shoots from the paint in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Ward Melville
Ward Melville junior Courtney Quinn drives the lane for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Courtney Quinn goes to the rim in a League I matchup at home against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Greek drains a 3-pointer in a League I matchup at home against Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino hits for two in a home game against Longwood Feb. 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville 11th grader Courtney Quinn battles in the paint for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Grace Mulham drives to the basket in a home game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Greek shoots for three in a League I matchup at home against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kayla Gioffre scores for the Patriots at home Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Grace Mulham shoots for the Patriots at home against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Summer Agostino the lone senior was recognized in a home game Feb. 25 with head coach Jamie Edson. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino lays up for two versus Longwood Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon

It was a must win for the Patriots girls basketball team (3-0) in a home game against League I rival Longwood (3-0) for sole possession of first place to secure the top seed and a home game for the playoffs. Ward Melville stayed with the Lions through 16 minutes of play trailing by 1 to open the second half but Longwood stretched their legs, outscoring the Patriots by 20 points to win the game, 57-38.

Angelene Bailey led the Longwood leaderboard with 21 points followed by Taydra Simpson who added 14.

Ward Melville sophomore Julia Greek topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with five field goals, three triples and a free throw for 20 points. Teammate Summer Agostino, the lone senior for the Patriots, netted 11. Courtney Quinn added five and Grace Mulham banked two.

Ward Melville’s loss dropped the Patriots to third place Feb. 25, and they will travel to Northport for the first round of post season play Saturday Feb. 27. Tipoff is at noon.

