Port Jeff Station Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police said a man was killed in Port Jefferson Station early this morning in a single vehicle crash.

Cops said Joel Almanzar, 35, of Port Jefferson Station was driving a 2014 BMW sedan on Green Avenue, off Bicycle Path, when the vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a parked car and continued through a fence before striking a tree and a shed at around 1:30 a.m., Jan. 30.

Almanzar was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.