Northport Middle School Closes: Benzene Found in Septic Systems

Superintendent Rob Banzer had decided to close Northport Middle School for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. PW Grosser Consulting, the environmental firm who has been testing soil around the school property has found elevated levels of benzene in two separate septic systems.

The Northport Middle School will be close Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wed. Jan. 22 and students will be relocated on Jan. 23.

“It is important to note that preliminary air testing indicated no observable detection of volatile organic compounds or VOCs, which includes benzene, inside the building, or from soil samples, as well as at the source of the septic tanks.” said Superintendent Rob Banzer in an email notice to parents sent at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. “However, in the best interest of students and staff and in consideration of ongoing testing and remediation, the building will be closed for the balance of the school year.”

Banzer called a special workshop with board members Wednesday, Jan. 15 where he presented and reviewed with board members a decisive contingency relocation plan for Northport Middle School student. The plan, developed with all stakeholders, maintains the school’s curriculum, allows for spring sports, and enables students to access labs. Transportation may require transfer at William J. Brosnan School building on Laurel Avenue, school officials noted at the workshop. Additional drivers and buses might alleviate that scenario, they stated, but would likely be tough to secure. At the time, some board members didn’t expect the contingency plan to be needed.

“Although a great deal of the plan is already in place, we will need Tuesday and Wednesday to refine the logistics for staff and students, including scheduling, transportation and food service,” Banzer said.

As noted in Banzer note to parents and reviewed in the Jan. 15 workshop:

Northport Middle School 8 th graders will relocate to a special wing of the high school.

graders will relocate to a special wing of the high school. Northport Middle School 7 th graders will relocate to East Northport Middle School.

graders will relocate to East Northport Middle School. Northport 6th graders will report to one of two elementary schools, with 2/3 going to Norwood Elementary School and 1/3 going to Bellerose Avenue Elementary School. Students in the 6th grade level are divided in teams, and the relocation plan keeps the teams together. The gold and the white team will attend Norwood and the Blue will attend Bellerose Elementary.

Suffolk County Department of Health Services requires that the site will need to be remediated to remove the benzene. The health department also requires that high levels of mercury and silver found in the leaching pools outside of the schools G-wing will also need to be remediated. Those plans are still under development.

The two septic systems were benzene was identified are located on the southern and eastern sides of the school.

Many parents have been conflicted with sending their child to the school, because of ongoing complaints of foul odors, chemicals found on school grounds and serious concerns about contamination.

“We are happy to know that the testing can be completed with the children and staff relocated to safe locations,” said Bethany Watts.