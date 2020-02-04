1 of 15

Newfield’s Colin Cassara joined that elite group of high school basketball players when he scored his 1,000th point of his varsity career in a road game against Hills East Jan. 25. Cassara was presented a commemorative basketball marking the event in a home game against Copiague four days later.

At a game Jan. 29, the Wolverines scratched out a 2-point lead at the half but struggled in the 3rdquarter falling behind by 11. The Wolverines rallied in the final eight minutes of play but fell short falling to the Eagles 53-49.

Just like he’s done all season, Cassara led the way for the Wolverines scoring five from the floor and went 8 for 9 at the line for 18 points. Teammate Andrew Daniels, the 6’10” senior, netted 17 while Ziggy Hoe banked 10.

Cassara currently sits in 8th place in Suffolk County in total points scored, with three games remaining in the regular season.

Newfield is set to take the court against Smithtown West at home Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. They will hosting Huntington Feb. 6 with a game time set for 5:45 p.m.