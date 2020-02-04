1 of 15
Newfield senior Andrew Daniels with a put back for the score in a League III matchup against Copiague. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Andrew Daniels with another put back for two in a League III matchup against Copiague. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Andrew Daniels hits the boards in a home game against Copiague Jan. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Colin Cassara goes up for the score in a League III matchup against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Colin Cassara lays up for two in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior forward Tyler Jermyn with a jumper for two points at home against Copiague Jan. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore guard Michael Agostino resets the play in a League III matchup against Copiague Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior guard Colin Cassara lays up for 2 of his 18 points for the Wolverines in a League III matchup against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Colin Cassara battles down low in a home game against Copiague Jan. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore guard Michael Agostino lets a three pointer fly in a League III matchup against Copiague Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior guard Xavier Martinez shoots for the Wolverines at home against Copiague. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Xavier Martinez drives the baseline in a League III matchup against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Ziggy Hoe drains a three pointer in a League III matchup at home against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Ziggy Hoe drives on a Copiague defender in a League III conference game Jan. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield junior Ziggy Hoe hits for three at home against Copiague Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon

Newfield’s Colin Cassara joined that elite group of high school basketball players when he scored his 1,000th point of his varsity career in a road game against Hills East Jan. 25. Cassara was presented a commemorative basketball marking the event in a home game against Copiague four days later.

At a game Jan. 29, the Wolverines scratched out a 2-point lead at the half but struggled in the 3rdquarter falling behind by 11. The Wolverines rallied in the final eight minutes of play but fell short falling to the Eagles 53-49.

Just like he’s done all season, Cassara led the way for the Wolverines scoring five from the floor and went 8 for 9 at the line for 18 points. Teammate Andrew Daniels, the 6’10” senior, netted 17 while  Ziggy Hoe banked 10.

Cassara currently sits in 8th place in Suffolk County in total points scored, with three games remaining in the regular season.

Newfield is set to take the court against Smithtown West at home Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. They will hosting Huntington Feb. 6 with a game time set for 5:45 p.m.

