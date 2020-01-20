1 of 19
Ryan McNeely a senior for Mount Sinai scores in a home game against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon Photo
Mount Sinai senior Ryan McNeely battles in the paint in a home game against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon Photo
Mount Sinai senior Ryan McNeely lets a three pointer fly against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon Photo
Mount Sinai senior Nick Cergol lays up for two in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon photo
Mount Sinai senior Nick Cergol shoots for two in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Paul Gomes muscles his way to the basket in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Paul Gomes passes inside in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Nick Cergol scores in a home game against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Nick Cergol drives the baseline in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Justin Rinck shoots in a league VI matchup at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Justin Rinck battles down low in a league VI matchup at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Justin Rinck a senior shoots for two for Mt. Sinai at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Andrew Korakis gets a shot off for the Mustangs at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon photo
Mount. Sinai senior Andrew Korakis scores in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Justin Rinck shoots from the baseline in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Justin Rinck goes to the rim in a league VI matchup against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Derek Takacs at the rim for the Mustangs in a home game against Sayville Jan. 18. Bill Landon Photo
Mount Sinai sophomore Gavin Takacs (L) fights for the rebound at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Justin Rinck shoots in a league VI matchup at home against Sayville Jan. 18. Photo by Bill Landon

The Mount Sinai Mustangs fell behind 22 points in the 2nd quarter Jan. 18 but battled their way back against Sayville at home to retake the lead a by three in the closing seconds of regulation. It was then that Sayville senior Aidan Arnesen hit a 3-point buzzer beater to force overtime. Mount Sinai surged ahead in the overtime period holding off the Golden Flashes to win it 62-57 at home.

Head coach Ryan McNeely said his team has had some close wins and some close losses but that the close losses were in league play.

“We beat them earlier in [the season] so these two teams matchup very well, but I think our guys are tired of losing those close games,” said the coach. “We’ve got a lot of seniors who’ve been to the playoffs except for [one] year and I think they want to get back to that.”

Mount Sinai senior guard Ryan McNeely, the coach’s son, led his team in scoring with 17 points and talked about the rematch.

“The last time we played them it was very close-we won in overtime, so we knew we could beat them,” said the senior. “Coming into our gym we always play well, we had to keep our composure and we knew we could make a run.”

Mount Sinai seniors Justin Rinck netted 14 points and Nick Cergol banked 10.

The win lifts the Mustangs to 4-7 in League VI, 7-8 overall with five games remaining in regular season play.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 155

0 128

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply