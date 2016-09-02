Long Island Museum to host Bluegrass concert

Bluegrass fans rejoice! The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook in conjunction with the Bluegrass Club of Long Island will welcome Eastbound Freight with the Jeff Davis Maria Fairchild Duo for an evening of live bluegrass in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The band members share a life-long connection to the music and a love for the big bluegrass sound of the original groups: Bill Monroe and the Bluegras Boys, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys and others. Their repertoire includes tunes popularized by these groups as well as many original songs by banjo player Bill DeTurk.

Advance tickets may be purchased at www.longislandbluegrass.org for $14. If available, full-priced tickets may be purchased at the door (cash only) for $20. For questions, please contact bcli@gmail.com.