Ellen Brady passes away at age 78

Ellen Brady, a long-time member of the Suffolk County Republican Committee and wife of Smithtown Republican Party Vice-Chairman Bernard “Bernie” Brady, died Jan. 15 at the age of 78.

Loving mother of Michael (Terri) Brady, Denise (Joseph) Riccio and Patrick (Tara) Brady; cherished grandmother of Michael, Patrick, Jack, Molly, Liam and Erin; adored sister of Muriel (Carl) Scarantino and the late Gerard McLeer.

Visitation will be held at Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 95 Old Nichols Road in Nesconset. Burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery Mount Pleasant Road in Smithtown.