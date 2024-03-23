Woman arrested for DWI following Smithtown motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Smithtown woman on March 23 for allegedly driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash involving a police vehicle in Smithtown.

A Fourth Precinct Police officer was in his police vehicle parked on Route 25A at Oakside Road when a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by Katelyn Lynch struck the rear of his police vehicle at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The officer was in his police vehicle waiting for a tow truck to respond following an unrelated crash on Route 25 that also involved a driver who was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch, 25, of Smithtown, was arrested for DWI and transported to the hospital where she was treated and released. Lynch will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 24.