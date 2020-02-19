Wine and Cheese: The 2018 Burgundies have arrived

By Bob Lipinski

Earlier in the month I attended a special “preview” tasting of the 2018 Burgundies imported by Frederick Wildman. Both the reds and whites were showing very well with considerable fruit, acidity, structure, balance and drinkability. Many of the bigger wines (mostly reds) will be bottled in May, June or perhaps later in the year.

Overall, Chablis (chardonnay) had considerable body, zippy acidity and tropical fruit flavors. The whites from further south in the Côte d’Or were crisp, densely flavorful with considerable fruit and not oaky. The reds (pinot noir) were deeply colored, supple with good body and displayed red berries (raspberry) and plenty of acidity.

There were over two dozen wineries offering a taste of their prized 2018 wines and I tasted through most of them. However, space does not permit me to list all the wines tasted with comprehensive notes. So, under the name of the winery are the wines I tasted and highly recommend:

Domaine Christian Moreau

Chablis 1er Cru “Vaillons”

Chablis “Grand Cru Vaudésir”

J.J. Vincent Selections

Crémant de Bourgogne

Pouilly-Fuissé “Marie-Antoinette”

Château Fuissé

Pouilly-Fuissé “Tête de Cuvée”

Pouilly-Fuissé “Les Combettes”

Pouilly-Fuissé “Les Brûlés”

Domaine Jacques-Frédéric Mugnier

Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru “Clos de

la Maréchale”

Domaine Lignier-Michelot

Bourgogne Rouge

Chambolle-Musigny “Vieilles Vignes”

Morey-Saint-Denis “En la Rue de Vergy”

Morey-Saint-Denis 1er Cru “Les Chenevery”

Morey-Saint-Denis 1er Cru “Les Faconnières”

Clos de la Roche “Grand Cru”

Domaine Sylvain Cathiard

Vosne-Romanée

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru “Aux Malconsorts”

Nuits Saint-Georges 1er Cru “Les Murgers”

Nuits Saint-Georges 1er Cru “Aux Thorey”

Domaine Jean-Luc & Eric Burguet

Chambolle-Musigny “Les Echézeaux”

Gevrey-Chambertin “Symphonie”

Gevrey-Chambertin “Mes Favorites Vieilles Vignes”

Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru “Les Champeaux”

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru “Les Rouges du Dessus”

Chambertin Clos de Bèze “Grand Cru”

Domaine du Comte Armand

Auxey-Duresses

Volnay

Volnay 1er Cru “Frémiets”

Domaine Jacques Prieur

Clos Vougeot “Grand Cru”

Olivier Leflaive Frères

Bourgogne Blanc “Les Sétilles”

Montagny 1er Cru “Bonneveaux”

Domaine Humbert Frères

Fixin “Vieilles Vignes”

Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru “Lavaux Saint-Jacques”

Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru “Poissenot”

Charmes Chambertin “Grand Cru”

Domaine Armand Rousseau

Gevrey-Chambertin

Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru “Lavaux

Saint-Jacques”

Clos de la Roche “Grand Cru”

Chambertin “Grand Cru”

Stéphane Aviron

Beaujolais-Villages

Domaine Dominique Gruhier

Crémant de Bourgogne “Extra Brut”

Bourgogne Epineuil “Côte de Grisey”

Although the wines are showing well in their youth, many of them will improve with several or more years in your cellar.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need to Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He conducts training seminars on wine, spirits and food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR bkjm@hotmail.com