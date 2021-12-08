Ward Melville’s Ribaudo’s buzzer beater SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 8, 2021 0 24 1 of 16 Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo gets mobbed by teammates after his buzzer beater trey won the game for the Patriots in a non-league matchup against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo Tommy Ribaudo scores for the Patriots in a non-league road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Photo by Bill Landon Tommy Ribaudo scores for the Patriots in a non-league road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Photo by Bill Landon Tommy Ribaudo with the jumper for the Patriots in a non-league road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Photo by Bill Landon Tommy Ribaudo drives the lane for the Patriots in a non-league road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel from the free throw line in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel lays up for two against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel in the paint in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel drives the baseline against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon photo Timeout Patriots Ward Melville senior Michael Dargan drives the baseline in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior center Josh Horvath goes to the rim for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior center Josh Horvath scores for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll scores in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon Frank Carroll fights his way to the basket for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll drives to the basket for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North Dec 7. Bill Landon The Patriots of Ward Melville trailed almost the entire game, at one point down by 11 points, in a non-league road game against Sachem North. The Patriots tied the game at 41-41 with less than a minute left in regulation when Tommy Ribaudo’s three-pointer at the final buzzer gave the Patriots their only lead in the game when it mattered most, a 44-41 victory in a thriller Tuesday night, Dec. 7. The win lifts the Patriots to 3-0 with another non-league matchup before they begin league play with a road game against Connetquot Dec. 14. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Pictured clockwise from above left, Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel from the free throw line; senior center Josh Horvath goes to the rim; senior Tommy Ribaudo gets mobbed by teammates after his buzzer-beater trey won the game for the Patriots; senior Michael Dargan drives the baseline; and Engel drives the baseline.