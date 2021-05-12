Ward Melville Patriots top Middle Country in girls lacrosse

Olivia Annunziata’s passes to a cutter for Middle Country as Ward Melville co-captain Summer Agostino defends. Bill Landon photo
Olivia Annunziata sprints upfield for Middle Country in a Div-I matchup at home May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle County sophomore attack Olivia Annunziata sprints towards the cage at home against Ward Melville May 10. Bill Landon photo
Mia Juvelier up the sideline for the Patriots in a 15-8 victory in the road May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country sophomore midfielder Mia Juvelier, left, gets double teamed in a home game against Ward Melville May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Mia Juvelier and Courtney Quinn fight for draw control in a Div-I game May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lexi Nardella looks inside for the Patriots in a 15-8 victory over Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country sophomore Lauren Hoppe takes to the air with a shot on goal May 10. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country sophomore Kate Timarky pushes up-field in a Div I matchup against Ward Melville May 10. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country sophomore attack Kaitlyn Ippolito fires on goal in a Div I matchup at home against Ward Melville May 10. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jessica Winslow after a Patriot goal. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Grace Mulham checks Middle Country’s Mia Juvelier in a Div-I contest May 10. Bill Landon photo
Goal, Middle Country. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Amanda Lee looks for a lane for the Patriots in a 15-8 victory over Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Amanda Lee’s shot on goal for the Patriots in a 15-8 victory over Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon

It was Ward Melville senior midfielder Summer Agostino who stole the show notching six goals for the Patriots in a Division I match up against Middle Country to lead her team to a 15-8 victory on the road May 10.

Kate Spinks’ goal with seven minutes left earned the freshman her hat-trick, and midfielder Amanda Lee and Jillian Gironda both scored twice.

Middle Country senior Alyssa Oddo found the back of the net on two occasions, as did sophomore’s Kate Timarky and Juliana Speziale. Sophomores Olivia Annuziata and Kaitlyn Ippolito each had one goal apiece.

Freshman goalie Ava Carillo had nine saves in net for the Patriots as Middle Country’s Tabitha Bernstein stopped seven.

The win lifts the Patriots 2-1 as the loss keeps Middle Country searching for their first win of this early COVID-compressed season.

