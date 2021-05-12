Ward Melville Patriots top Middle Country in girls lacrosse

1 of 15

It was Ward Melville senior midfielder Summer Agostino who stole the show notching six goals for the Patriots in a Division I match up against Middle Country to lead her team to a 15-8 victory on the road May 10.

Kate Spinks’ goal with seven minutes left earned the freshman her hat-trick, and midfielder Amanda Lee and Jillian Gironda both scored twice.

Middle Country senior Alyssa Oddo found the back of the net on two occasions, as did sophomore’s Kate Timarky and Juliana Speziale. Sophomores Olivia Annuziata and Kaitlyn Ippolito each had one goal apiece.

Freshman goalie Ava Carillo had nine saves in net for the Patriots as Middle Country’s Tabitha Bernstein stopped seven.

The win lifts the Patriots 2-1 as the loss keeps Middle Country searching for their first win of this early COVID-compressed season.