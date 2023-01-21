Ward Melville girls basketball prevails over Sachem North

Ward Melville senior Julia Greek sets the play in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Jaclyn Engel scores for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kaitlyn Lawrence shoots from the baseline for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Jaclyn Engel pushes up-court for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Bradshaw scores for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny battles in the paint in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson hits a trey for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson scores for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca drives the baseline in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny lays up for two in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson (l) looks for the rebound in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek lets a three-pointer fly in a home game against Sachem North. Bill Landon photo

Sachem North came to do battle with the Patriots of Ward Melville in a League II matchup Jan. 19, where despite many turnovers, Ward Melville’s 3rd quarter performance put the Patriots out front by 16 points.  

Not long into the final eight minutes of play, Ward Melville head coach Andrew Pelosi pulled four of his starters to share the scoring wealth. Floor general Julia Greek, a senior, directed traffic the rest of the way feeding her teammates the ball, providing scoring opportunities for the rest of the bench.  

Greek led with 16 points. Catie Edson banked nine, and Pearl Kenny netted seven. Grace Belocca’s two field goals added four, and Sydney Reyling, Paige Carroll, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Emma Bradshaw and Jaclyn Engel each scored two points apiece. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 9-2, 10-4 overall. 

