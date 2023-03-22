Wanted for Kings Park Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a dump truck earlier this year.

A man allegedly stole a 2002 Hino dump truck and attached trailer containing more than $40,000 in landscaping equipment from 150 Townline Road on January 15 at approximately 4 a.m. The truck and trailer, which was empty, were recovered a short time later in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.