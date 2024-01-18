Wanted for Islandia assault

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Islandia in December.

A man allegedly assaulted a woman in the woods behind Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Highway, on December 20 at approximately 8 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.