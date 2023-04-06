Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole items from a Huntington Station store in February.

Two women and a man allegedly stole seven handbags from Louis Vuitton New York Saks Walt Whitman at 230 Walt Whitman Road on February 22. The handbags are valued at approximately $31,000. The subjects fled in a 2014 Chevy Impala with New Jersey license plate E77-PEM, being driven by another man.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.