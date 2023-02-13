Wanted for Farmingdale robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store last month in Farmingdale.

A man allegedly stole an iPhone from a display shelf at Verizon, located at 240 Airport Plaza, on January 13 at approximately 11:20 a.m. He used wire cutters to strike the hand of an employee who attempted to stop him from leaving the store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.