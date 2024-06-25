Two men arrested for stealing used cooking oil from Suffolk County businesses
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on June 25 for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from multiple locations in Suffolk County.
Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 caller reporting that two men stole used cooking oil from Mama Lisa Restaurant, located at 1226 Montauk Highway in Mastic, and fled the scene in a white Ford van at approximately 6:13 a.m. today. A short time later, officers located and arrested Oliver Lorenzo Valdez and Juan Hernandez behind Gourmet Garden, located at 802 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches at 6:20 a.m.
Following an investigation by Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Property/Auto Crime detectives, it was determined that Valdez, 30, of Central Islip, and Hernandez, 28, of Brentwood, committed the same crime at multiple locations throughout Suffolk County since April.
Both men were arrested and charged with stealing used cooking oil from the following businesses:
- Friendly’s, located at 50 East Main St. in East Islip, reported on April 10 at 9:08 a.m.
- Mulberry Street Babylon, located at 30 East Main Street in Babylon, reported on April 22 at
approximately 10:10 a.m.
- Bagels 101, located at 852 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported on June 13 at 8:14
a.m.
- Shah’s Halah Food, located at 884 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported on June 13
at 8:31 a.m.
- Carlo’s Pizza, located at 451 Glen Drive in Shirley, reported on June 18 at 9:21 a.m.
- La Vespa, located at 264 Moriches Middle Island Road in Manorville, reported on June 18 at
9:28 a.m.
- Smoke Shack BBQ, located at 792 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, reported on June 18
at 9:40 a.m.
- Carmelina’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, located at 794 Main Street in Center Moriches, reported on
June 18 at 9:40 a.m.
- Meltology Bar & Grilled Cheese, located at 848 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported
on June 19 at 8:09 a.m.
- Joy Wo Chinese Kitchen, located at 99 Route 25A in Shoreham reported on June 19 at 9:01 a.m.
- Gourmet Garden, located at 802 Main Street in Center Moriches, reported on June 19 at 9:40 a.m.
- Miko East Northport Sushi & Hibachi, located at 1932 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, reported on June 19 at 11:08 a.m.
- Huntington Square Mall, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, reported on June 19 at 11:29 a.m.
- Mama Lisa Restaurant, located at 1226 Montauk Highway, Mastic, reported on June 25 at 6:13 a.m.
Valdez and Hernandez were both charged with 14 counts of Petit Larceny, two counts of Criminal Mischief and one count of Conspiracy 6th Degree. Both are being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 26.
The Ford van was seized. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Property Auto Crimes at 631-852-6429