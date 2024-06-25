Two men arrested for stealing used cooking oil from Suffolk County businesses

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on June 25 for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from multiple locations in Suffolk County.

Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 caller reporting that two men stole used cooking oil from Mama Lisa Restaurant, located at 1226 Montauk Highway in Mastic, and fled the scene in a white Ford van at approximately 6:13 a.m. today. A short time later, officers located and arrested Oliver Lorenzo Valdez and Juan Hernandez behind Gourmet Garden, located at 802 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches at 6:20 a.m.

Following an investigation by Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Property/Auto Crime detectives, it was determined that Valdez, 30, of Central Islip, and Hernandez, 28, of Brentwood, committed the same crime at multiple locations throughout Suffolk County since April.

Both men were arrested and charged with stealing used cooking oil from the following businesses: