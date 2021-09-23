Tornadoes tame Mount Sinai Mustangs

Mt. Sinai senior Skylor Wong sets the play in a league IV road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Photo by Bill Landon

The Harborfields Tornadoes looked to sweep the visiting Mustangs of Mount Sinai in three games after winning the first two 25-7, 25-16, but the Mustangs had other ideas rallying from behind in the third set to win 25-22 forcing a game four. 

It was a back-and-forth battle down to the last service but the Tornadoes prevailed edging Mt. Sinai 25-21 in the final set for the 3-1 victory.

Harborfields senior Ava Spencer had 16 kills at net, freshman middle hitter Peyton Elward buried 8 along with 9th grader Joey Greenberg who notched 26 assists. The win lifts Harborfields to 3-1 in league IV as Mount Sinai drops to 2-3.              

Harborfields Ava Spencer with a block at net in a home game against Mt. Sinai Sept 20. Bill Landon
Harborfields Ava Spencer with a spike at net in a league IV matchup at home against Mt. Sinai Sept 20. Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Avery Medico sets the play in a home game against Mt. Sinai Sept 20. Bill Landon photo
Bella Fiore (L) and Joey Greenberg after a Harborfields’ point in a home game against Mt. Sinai. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields junior Bella Fiore at net in a league IV matchup against Mt. Sinai. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields freshman hitter Joey Greenberg sets the play for the Tornadoes in a home game versus Mt. Sinai. Bill Landon photo
Kennedy Orlando digs one out for the Mustangs in a league IV road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Credit: Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai 7th grader Kyleigh Hertz digs one out for the Mustangs in a road game against Harborfields. Credit: Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Lauren Jaklitsch from the service line for the Mustangs in a league IV road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai sophomore hitter Leia Walter in a league IV road game against Harborfields. Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Lir Yucel bumps it over the net in a road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Bill Landon photo
Mt. Sinai senior Lir Yucel sets up the play in a road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Bill Landon photo
Mt. Sinai senior Lir Yucel with a spike at net in a road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields libero Megan Hickey sets up the play keeps the ball in play in a home game against Mt. Sinai. Credit: Bill Landon
Freshman Peyton Elward returns the ball for Harborfields in a league IV home game against Mt. Sinai. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Peyton Elward battles at the net for Harborfields in a league IV home game against Mt. Sinai. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields freshman Peyton Elward battles at the net in a league IV home game against Mt. Sinai. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Sharon Lin sets up the play at home Sept. 20. Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Sharon Lin battles at net in a league IV matchup at home against Mt. Sinai. Bill Landon photo
Mt. Sinai senior setter Skylor Wong from the service line in a league IV road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Skylor Wong sets the play in a league IV road game against Harborfields Sept 20. Photo by Bill Landon

