Tornadoes tame Mount Sinai Mustangs

The Harborfields Tornadoes looked to sweep the visiting Mustangs of Mount Sinai in three games after winning the first two 25-7, 25-16, but the Mustangs had other ideas rallying from behind in the third set to win 25-22 forcing a game four.

It was a back-and-forth battle down to the last service but the Tornadoes prevailed edging Mt. Sinai 25-21 in the final set for the 3-1 victory.

Harborfields senior Ava Spencer had 16 kills at net, freshman middle hitter Peyton Elward buried 8 along with 9th grader Joey Greenberg who notched 26 assists. The win lifts Harborfields to 3-1 in league IV as Mount Sinai drops to 2-3.