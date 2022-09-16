Three Village student arrested for making terroristic threat

Suffolk County police arrested a teenager after he allegedly made a school threat on social media the night of Sept. 15.

A 14-year-old male allegedly made threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to R.C. Murphy Junior High School, located at 351 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook, and harm students and faculty.

Following an investigation, Sixth Squad detectives arrested the juvenile last night at his residence. He

was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. He was charged with making a

terrorist threat and arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip today.

No weapons were found in the teen’s home.

In an email to district parents on Sept. 16, Superintendent Kevin Scanlon said the district was notified of the threatening post the night before and notified the Suffolk County Police Department.

“Our district will continue to cooperate with the members of law enforcement,” Scanlon said. “We will take appropriate disciplinary and legal action against the party responsible in accordance with our Code of Conduct and New York State Law, respectively. ”

SCPD was at the junior high school throughout the day Sept. 16, according to Scanlon.