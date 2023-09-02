Three people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police Department Safe-T, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested three motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. Staff and volunteers for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) attended and handed out educational fliers to motorists who were stopped at the checkpoint.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau conducted a joint sobriety checkpoint operation with New York State Troopers and Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs at the LIRR parking lot, located at Route 110 and Church Street, from 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 until 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. The checkpoint was part of an ongoing Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving. A total of 403 vehicles went through the checkpoint.