Suffolk D.A.: Postal employee arrested for allegedly stealing checks taken from mail stream
Dendrick Emery Allegedly Deposited More than $6,000 in Checks Stolen from the Mail Stream and Remotely Deposited Them into His Bank Account While Working as a Mail Handler
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the arrest of Dendrick Emery, 42, of Brooklyn, accused of grand larceny, and other charges, for allegedly stealing checks from the mail stream and then remotely depositing them into his bank account during his work shifts at a Suffolk County branch of the U.S. Postal Service.
“The reliability of the mail service is an important part of our quality of life, and I am dedicated to doing my part to protect it,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General for its hard work and cooperation in this case.”
“The Special Agents of the USPS OIG will vigorously investigate Postal Service employees who comprise their integrity for personal gain. This does not represent the work of the many trustworthy U.S. Postal Service employees who continue to do their job every day,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Northeast Area Field Office. “The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General would like to thank our law enforcement partners and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their dedication and efforts in this investigation.”
“Today’s arrest of a U.S. Postal Service employee is the result of law enforcement’s commitment to root out corruption and protect Long Islanders from criminal opportunists willing to jeopardize the public’s wellbeing for their own financial gain,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo. “HSI New York’s Long Island office is proud to stand alongside our partners in securing justice on behalf of our community.”
An investigation was launched by USPS OIG in September 2023. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and HSI joined the investigation shortly thereafter. According to the investigation, between February 3, 2023 and May 4, 2023, Emery, while employed by the Postal Service as a mail handler, allegedly stole four separate checks from the mail stream totaling $6,486.12 and remotely deposited them into his personal bank account.
On June 5, 2024, Emery was arrested by investigators assigned to the Public Corruption Squad of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, together with agents from USPS OIG and HSI New York.
On June 6, 2024, Emery was arraigned on one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, and one count of Official Misconduct. Emery was released without bail because his charge is not a bail-eligible offense under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set, bail.
Emery is due back in court on June 20, 2024, and he is being represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.
This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Bureau Chief Laura de Oliveira of the Public Corruption Bureau, whose investigation was conducted, in part, by USPS OIG Special Agent David Campbell and HSI New York Special Agents.