Suffolk D.A.: Postal employee arrested for allegedly stealing checks taken from mail stream

Dendrick Emery Allegedly Deposited More than $6,000 in Checks Stolen from the Mail Stream and Remotely Deposited Them into His Bank Account While Working as a Mail Handler

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the arrest of Dendrick Emery, 42, of Brooklyn, accused of grand larceny, and other charges, for allegedly stealing checks from the mail stream and then remotely depositing them into his bank account during his work shifts at a Suffolk County branch of the U.S. Postal Service.

“The reliability of the mail service is an important part of our quality of life, and I am dedicated to doing my part to protect it,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General for its hard work and cooperation in this case.”

“The Special Agents of the USPS OIG will vigorously investigate Postal Service employees who comprise their integrity for personal gain. This does not represent the work of the many trustworthy U.S. Postal Service employees who continue to do their job every day,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Northeast Area Field Office. “The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General would like to thank our law enforcement partners and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their dedication and efforts in this investigation.”