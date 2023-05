Charming 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Colonial On Private And Pristine Property Bordering the 54-Acre Sweet Briar Nature Preserve With Hiking Trails, As Well As The Scenic Nissequogue River. Set On 2.18 Acres, Incredible Sunsets And Partial Seasonal Views Of The River, Originally Built In 1770, Has Been Completely Updated And Expanded.

$879,000 | MLS #3461409

