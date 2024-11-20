Stony Brook Athletics announces linear television package, will air 19 basketball games on SNY in 2024-25

As part of its continued partnership with SNY, the Stony Brook University Athletics Department announced a linear television agreement with SNY to air 19 basketball games during the 2024-25 season. SNY will air nine Stony Brook men’s basketball games and 10 women’s basketball games this season. Last season, SNY aired 20 Stony Brook basketball games, the largest linear television deal in program history.



The men’s team, who surged all the way to the CAA Championship last season behind upsets of Drexel and Hofstra, return the likes of Andre Snoddy and Jared Frey and welcome eight new faces to the roster in 2024-25. The women’s team, under the direction of first-year head coach Joy McCorvey, welcomes back key contributors like Zaida Gonzalez and Shamarla King. The reigning CAA Regular Season Champions brought in three newcomers and look to return to the CAA Championship for a second straight season.



To purchase tickets, click here, call: 631-632-WOLF or email: [email protected].



Stony Brook Basketball on SNY:

Men’s Basketball:

Saturday, November 16 vs. St. Joseph’s Long Island – 6:31 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, December 1 vs. Norfolk State – 1 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Marist – 7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday, January 4 vs. William & Mary – 12 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, January 9 vs. Drexel – 7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday, January 11 vs. Northeastern – 7 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, January 23 vs. Campbell – 7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday, January 25 vs. N.C. A&T – 12 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, February 27 vs. Hofstra – 7 p.m. (Live)



Women’s Basketball:

Monday, November 18 vs. Marist – 7 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Harvard – 12 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, December 22 vs. Cornell – 1 p.m. (Live)

Friday, January 10 vs. William & Mary – 7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, January 12 vs. Charleston – 12 p.m. (Live)

Friday, February 7 vs. Hofstra – 7 p.m. (Live)

Friday, February 14 vs. Hampton – 12 p.m. (Live)

Friday, February 28 vs. Delaware – 7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, March 2 vs. Monmouth – 1 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Drexel – 12 p.m. (Live)



All games on SNY will be accessible live via SNY.tv and the SNY app to authenticated subscribers. Authenticated SNY subscribers can access live game broadcasts provided they are within SNY’s broadcast territory.

