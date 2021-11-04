Smithtown East meets West at county AA title match

1 of 17

Smithtown East (No 5.) fresh off their upset victory over top seeded Northport Oct. 30 had their hands full with their cross-town rival Smithtown West (No. 3) at North Babylon High School for the Suffolk AA title match Nov 2. It was Smithtown West senior Julia Tylar who scored the ice breaker with 16:33 left in the game off a penalty kick that was the difference in the game. Smithtown East rallied in the final minutes with a penalty kick of their own, but Megan Peet made the stop as West hung on for the win and with it advance to the Long Island Championship round.Smithtown East concludes their season with an impressive 9-2-3 record.

West will face Massapequa Nov. 6 at Shoreham-Wading River high school. Game time is 4:00 p.m.