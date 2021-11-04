Smithtown East meets West at county AA title match

The wall of Smithtown East on a penalty kick Nov. 2 in the county final against Smithtown East. Bill Landon
Addison Weiner settles the ball for Smithtown East in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Stephanie Schubert and Brooke Herber battle for possession in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Olivia Bozzo heads the ball in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Emma Wilkinson with a clearing shot in the county final Nov. 2 at North Babylon high school. Photo by Bill Landon
Hanna Wellinger settles the ball for Smithtown East Nov. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Angelina Lent, Stephanie Schubert and Vail Muller in front of the net on a corner kick in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior forward Nicole Mennella pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Angelina Lent with the header in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Kara Morales clears the ball mid-field in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior forward Nicole Mennella heads the ball in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Kara Morales maneuvers the ball mid-field in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Sophia Fazzalari heads the ball in the county final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore Madison DeMaio maneuvers around Olivia Bozzo in the Suffolk Class AA County final Nov. 2. Bill Landon photo

Smithtown East (No 5.) fresh off their upset victory over top seeded Northport Oct. 30 had their hands full with their cross-town rival Smithtown West (No. 3) at North Babylon High School for the Suffolk AA title match Nov 2. It was Smithtown West senior Julia Tylar who scored the ice breaker with 16:33 left in the game off a penalty kick that was the difference in the game. Smithtown East rallied in the final minutes with a penalty kick of their own, but Megan Peet made the stop as West hung on for the win and with it advance to the Long Island Championship round.Smithtown East concludes their season with an impressive 9-2-3 record.

West will face Massapequa Nov. 6 at Shoreham-Wading River high school. Game time is 4:00 p.m.

