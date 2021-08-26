Secluded Home In Belle Terre!

Every feature desired is already in this home and some you may not have thought of. The secluded shy 2 acre parcel offers an expansive pool, loaded pool house, multiple entertainment areas and an lush sprawling yard. Inside you will not lack for anything. Soaring ceilings, elaborate woodwork, expansive kitchen, theater, gym, yoga rooms, spas & all with the most efficient systems available. Each Suite is complete with a private radiant heated bath, walk-in closets and custom organization systems. Community offers constable service, private beaches and parks, deep water harbor and private country club with golf and tennis.

