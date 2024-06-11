Rare vintage attraction coming to Long Island FunFest at SCCC Brentwood from June 13 to 23

Nostalgic “Wall of Death“ motorcycle stunt show is thrilling new generations of fans

A rare piece of Americana known as the “Wall of Death” will be making its only Long Island appearances from June 13 to 23 as part of the live entertainment offerings at Long Island FunFest on the campus of Suffolk County Community College at 1001 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood.

The motorcycle stunt show, an old-school carnival attraction that was once an American midway mainstay, features a 30-foot-diameter wooden cylindrical structure inside which daredevil bikers perform trick, fancy and acrobatic riding along a 14-foot-tall wall.

The thrill show is presented by the American Motor Drome Company, one of only three traveling attractions keeping this entertaining bit of history alive by performing the show as it would have been 100 years ago. The attraction features antique Indian and Harley-Davidson motorcycles along with hand-built 4-wheeled racing machines.

According to the company’s website, “Nothing compares to seeing the show in person at the top of the 14-foot board wall, where you can smell the rubber burn and feel the wind as the motorcycles race just inches from you.”

Bob DeStefano, who along with wife Kathy owns Dreamland Amusements, which produces the annual Long Island FunFest, couldn’t agree more. DeStefano caught the Wall of Death attraction at last year’s Altamont Fair, where Dreamland provides the carnival midway.

“When I saw the show, I knew I had to bring it to Long Island,” he said. “It’s thrilling, it’s nostalgic, and it’s a rarity in this day and age. Our FunFest guests are in for a real treat.”

The Wall of Death isn’t the only treat in store at FunFest, which opens this Thursday, June 13 on the grounds of Suffolk County Community College’s Grant Campus in Brentwood.

Enjoy exciting midway rides and games for all ages, plenty of tasty carnival eats, and a variety of family entertainment that’s free with fair admission: spectacular Saturday night Fireworks by Grucci; Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean thrill show; the Anastasini Circus; concerts by FREEBIRD (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute), Milagro (Santana tribute), The Mondays and more; an educational petting zoo; Kidbucks Game Show; Cowtown USA interactive exhibit; and the amazing Big Bee Transforming Robot Car.

Admission is $5 (free for kids under 36″ tall). Parking is free. Visit the website for Thursday Carload Nights ($60/car for admission & unlimited rides) and advance savings on rides.

FunFest hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Please no unaccompanied guests under age 21. For more information, call 1-866-666-3247 or visit LongIslandFunFest.com