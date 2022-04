by Lauren Vohrer

4BR, 2.5BA, Office, Kitchen with High End/Commercial Grade Appliances. Family Room w/Fireplace, 9ft Ceilings (Including Basement too). Entertainers Yard, 20×40 IG Pool w/15×19.5 Pavilion, Addtl Detached 1 Car Garage.

$829,900 | MLS# 3390391

For more information click here