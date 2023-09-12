Police rescue woman from Forge River

1 of 3

Five Suffolk County Police officers rescued a woman after her vehicle entered the water in Mastic on Sept. 12

A 53-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2016 BMW i3 eastbound on Hampton Avenue when her vehicle went through a guardrail at the intersection with Riviera Drive and landed in the Forge River at 1:13 p.m.

Seventh Precinct Officers Thomas Ciota, Sean Roche, Steven Rathjen, Michael Magioncalda and Ryan Kelly entered the water and pulled the woman from her vehicle.

The woman was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries. The officers did not require medical attention.