Patchogue Man Arrested for Making Graffiti in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for making graffiti in Smithtown this morning.

Responding to a 911 call, a SCPD 4th Precinct patrol officer observed Anthony Garcia painting graffiti on a bus stop shelter, located on Nesconset Highway near Terry Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Recent graffiti was also observed on a second bus stop shelter nearby.

Garcia, 30, of Patchogue, was arrested and charged with making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments, both misdemeanors. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip May 15.