One-of-a-kind Quality Built Brick French Provincial Colonial in the Incorporated Village of Old Field!

Formal living room with fireplace. Den with bar and fireplace. Spacious eat-in-kitchen. Second floor features 2 Primary bedroom suites with updated baths. A total of 6 bedrooms and 4 full and 2 half baths complete this elegant home. Inground salt water Gunite pool, Full unfinished basement. Private 2.2 acres with separate barn, ideal for studio or pool house.

$1,750,000 | MLS#3480353

For more information click here