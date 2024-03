Eat-In-Kitchen With Breakfast Area, Formal Dining Open to Living Room, Master Bedroom With Private Bath, Guest Bedroom With Adjacent Hall Bathroom. French Doors From Living Room to Private Patio. Clubhouse With Gym, Billiards & Card Room, In- ground Pool, Tennis, Pickleball & Bocce Courts, and Miniature Golf.

$399,990 | ML#3537713

For more information click here