Motorcyclist killed in Farmingville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

motorcyclist in Farmingville on Oct. 14.

Kevin Buttigieg was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Lakeside Drive when the motorcycle collided with a westbound 2012 Nissan Maxima turning left into a driveway on Lakeside Drive at approximately 4:20 p.m. Buttigieg, 50, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, Christopher Laino, 18, of Farmingville, was not injured. The motorcycle and Nissan were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.