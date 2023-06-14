Mastic man reported missing by police

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic man who was reported missing earlier this month.

Ashton Treadwell, 20, of Abby Lane, was last seen leaving his home on the Poospatuck Reservation on June 4 at approximately 1 p.m. He was reported missing later that day. Treadwell is a Black man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or 911.