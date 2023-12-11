Man robs Chase Bank in Selden

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Selden on Dec. 11.

A man entered Chase Bank, located at 999 Middle Country Road, verbally implied to an employee he had a weapon and handed the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.