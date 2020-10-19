Man Killed in East Northport House Fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a fire that killed a man in East Northport Oct. 19.

Second Precinct officers were called to 257 4th St. at approximately 6:50 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

Resident Edward Woiczechowski, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Woiczechowski’s wife, Cheryl, 62, and son, Robert, 33, who also live at the home, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.