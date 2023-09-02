Man dead after car found in water off Stony Brook fishing dock

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was

found dead inside his vehicle after it was located in the water in Stony Brook on Sept. 1.

Sixth Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the water off Stony Brook Fishing Dock, located on Shore Road, at approximately 10:15 p.m. The vehicle, a 2005 Lexus, was pulled from the water, and the body of a 30-year-old Setauket man was found inside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.