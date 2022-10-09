Man allegedly robs Commack bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in

Commack Oct. 8.

A man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at

approximately 11:30 a.m. and allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the

robber fled. He fled in a gray minivan westbound on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway.

The man was described as white and was wearing a dark-colored wig, makeup and dressed in women’s

clothing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.