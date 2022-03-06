Longwood Lions tame Northport Tigers

Longwood Lions tame Northport Tigers

Northport senior forward Allison Soule lays up for two in the Suffolk Class AA final against Longwood Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
Northport freshman Claire Fitzpatrick pushes up-court in the Suffolk Class AA final against Longwood Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
Northport freshman Claire Fitzpatrick nails a three-pointer in the Suffolk Class AA final against Longwood Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Kennedy Radziul lays up for two in the Suffolk Class AA final against Longwood Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Sophia Yearwood drains one of her FIVE 3-pointers in the Suffolk Class AA final against Longwood Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
The Tigers of Northport, the No. 2 seed, faced the top seeded Lions of Longwood, both teams with 12-1 winning records in the Class AA final at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5. The Tigers clung to a one-point lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter holding off the Lions 43-42, but Longwood found it’s legs in the final eight minutes of play to win the game, 65-54. 

Northport senior Sophia Yearwood led her team in scoring, nailing five triples for 15 points,. Senior Allison Soule had six from the floor and a free throw for 13, and Kennedy Radziul, a sophomore, netted 11.

The win propels Longwood to the Section XI title game as the large school qualifier where they’ll face the small school winner, West Babylon, at their own home court Mar. 7.

