Huntington massage parlor raided, one person arrested

In response to community and quality of life complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers and Second Squad detectives, in conjunction with officials from the Town of Huntington, conducted an investigation into Red Door Spa, located at 454 New York Ave., at approximately 2 p.m. on June 13.

Following an investigation, Lijiao Chen, 46, of Elder Ave., Flushing was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged Prostitution and two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. Chen was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip in July.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.