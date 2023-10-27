Home sweet home: Northport football grounds Copiague Eagles

1 of 6

By Steven Zaitz

Northport High School celebrated Homecoming this weekend with a rousing 47-7 victory over still-winless Copiague on Saturday.

The Tigers improve to 4-3 with the win as they have won three consecutive games and have clinched a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season. Copiague is 0-7.

Northport senior halfback Michael Campoli was in the end zone with a 6-yard run just 32 seconds into the game. He would add another touchdown on a 54-yard bomb from Tiger senior QB Calvin Blissett to start the second half, giving the Tigers a 40-7 lead. His brother Christian rushed for 108 yards and a score, and bruising fullback Giancarlo Valenti would run for three more touchdowns. The Northport defense forced five turnovers, including two picks by sophomore DB Greyson Cabrera.

The Tigers are currently ranked fifth in Suffolk County League II with one game remaining, which is on the road against the 6-1 Half Hollow Hills East Thunderbirds. If the Tigers win and get some help in other games, they could move up to the fourth seed and earn a home playoff game in the first round.