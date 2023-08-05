Hauppauge school district appoints new Forest Brook Elementary principal

Hauppauge school district announced the appointment of Michael Caulin as the new principal of Forest Brook Elementary School during its board of education meeting on July 25.

Caulin, formerly the assistant principal at Hauppauge Middle School, will be taking over the role from beloved principal Reingold, who will remain in the district as their new director of English language arts and reading.

Caulin will be entering his 20th year as an administrator within the Hauppauge School District. Beginning in 2004, Caulin served as the assistant principal at Hauppauge High School for 14 years. He served as the assistant principal at Hauppauge Middle School for the past five. Prior to his time in Hauppauge, Caulin was an English teacher at Mill River Union High School in Vermont for six years and at Whitehall Central School in Whitehall, New York for two years.

“Hauppauge is more than just a school district. It has been my home for the past 20 years, and I am profoundly fortunate to have found myself spending the majority of my career in such a wonderful district where I will continue to be positively impacted by the students, families, community, faculty and staff,” said Caulin. “My goal each and every day will continue to make Hauppauge, and Forest Brook Elementary School, a place where students get the best education and the greatest social, emotional and academic experience a child and a family can have each and every day.”

Superintendent of Schools Donald Murphy added, “Throughout his tenure here in Hauppauge, Mr. Caulin has proven to be a kind, caring, bright and dedicated leader. I am excited to see all that he will bring to this new role.”