Gallery North to host the 56th Annual Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival this weekend

Gallery North in Setauket will present its 56th Annual Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept, 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors offering a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, clothing, and so much more! The event will be free and open to the public.

The Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival hosted by Gallery North has featured some of the finest art and craft from regional artists and artisans over its long 57-year history, making it a vital part of the regional art community and a significant tradition for the public. Keeping with the event format of past years, the Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival will include art in a vast range of media, as well as delicious and exciting food vendors, St. James Brewery, raffle prizes, and an area devoted solely to kids’ activities. In addition, Gallery North is teaming up with WUSB 90.1 fm/107.3 fm Stony Brook this year to present live musical performances.

The WUSB Music Stage will feature four music groups each day of the festival, some of which will be featured on WUSB Radio in advance of the Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival. Art show awards and recognition will also be granted for Best in Show within several categories, including crafts, fiber art, glass art, jewelry, painting, photography, pottery, printmaking, and more. This year’s judges will include Marianne Della Croce, Executive Director of the Art League of Long Island; Lorena Salcedo-Watson, Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Art at Stony Brook University; and contemporary artist, Tom Brydelsky. All award winners will be featured in Gallery North’s Winner’s Circle exhibition in 2023.

The Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival will be situated outside along North Country Road in Setauket, between 25A and Ridgeway Avenue, and on the grounds of Gallery North (90 N. Country Rd, Setauket). For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.