Former East Setauket Waldbaum’s being prepped for the future

A former supermarket site is about to get a makeover.

Plans are in the works for the old Waldbaum’s building, occupying 8.91 acres in the Suffolk Plaza shopping center at 4054 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket, to be divided into two different spaces for future tenants after being vacant for nearly six years. The changes were approved at a Town of Brookhaven Planning Board virtual meeting Feb. 8.

Peggy Kelly, of Kelly’s Expediting of Ronkonkoma, representing property owner Heritage SPE 2 LLC, said at the meeting that before the pandemic 24 Hour Fitness originally planned on leasing the space, but pulled out of the deal due to the unforeseen circumstances from COVID-19. Kelly said the new plans include dividing the store, which is zoned J2 Business, into two tenant spaces. The changes will also include a facade change and the center being painted to be a gray graphite color. Other plans include the addition of 88 parking spaces in front and two electric vehicle chargers, she said.

“We’re also redoing the dumpster enclosures in the back of the new facility, and hopefully, upgrading this center so that future tenants will find it acceptable and wish to go in here,” Kelly said.

She added the existing loading dock that was acceptable to a smaller space, now will be changed to be made accessible to both tenants.

Richard Smith, of the Planning Board, asked if there were any definite businesses lined up.

Kelly said there were interested parties but no one has signed a lease yet.

She added that she had letters from the Three Village Civic Association and Three Village Chamber of Commerce. Neither group objected to the changes.

Charlie Lefkowitz, president of the chamber, said in a phone interview the group reviewed the changes.

“Any time a building owner makes substantial upgrades and improvements to their commercial property, it’s a win for both the property owner and the community,” he said.