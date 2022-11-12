Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.

The unauthorized transactions ranged between $37 and $193. A family member contacted police after noticing a discrepancy on receipts. Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Parker, 30, of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of Petit Larceny. She will arraigned on a later date.

Anyone who believes they could be a victim, is asked to call Fourth Precinct Crime Section at 631- 854-8455.