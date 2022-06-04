Cooking Cove: Scallops … a delicious splurge

By Barbara Beltrami

Everything has gotten so expensive, and fresh fish is no exception. But if you’re going to spring for something delicate and delicious, do go for scallops. Those nutty little nuggets of briny goodness, if prepared well, are worth the extra dollars. Whether in a ceviche where they’re marinated in citrus juice which actually cooks them, in a Grenobloise sauce, or wrapped in prosciutto or in a salad, they’re a perfect component for a light warm weather meal.

Scallop Ceviche

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound sea scallops quartered or whole bay scallops

Freshly squeezed juice of 5 limes

1/2 cup orange juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup peeled, seeded and diced cucumber

2 shallots, peeled and minced

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

1/2 cup finely diced green bell pepper

1/2 cup diced cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons minced jalapeño pepper

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium nonreactive bowl combine the scallops and juices. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Add salt and pepper, cucumber, shallots, scallions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño pepper, cilantro, parsley and oil; toss to thoroughly combine, then let sit at room temperature 15-20 minutes. Drain marinating liquid and discard, cover scallop mixture and refrigerate for one hour, then divide it evenly among 4 stemmed glasses, sprinkle with orange zest and serve with bread and extra virgin olive oil.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Scallops

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

12 black olives, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped toasted pignoli nuts

1/4 cup olive oil

16 sea scallops

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

16 slices prosciutto

2 cups frisee, washed, torn into bite-size pieces

1 – 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Generously grease a baking dish with butter. Place tomatoes, basil, olives, pignoli nuts and olive oil in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until ingredients are finely chopped. Season scallops all over with salt and pepper, then cover with tomato mixture. Fold each slice of prosciutto in half lengthwise and wrap firmly around each scallop, then place in a baking dish. Bake about 15 minutes, until scallops are cooked through and prosciutto is somewhat crispy. In a medium bowl toss the frisee with the balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper, then place on salad plates and top with scallops. Serve with a nice chilled Sancerre.

Scallops Grenobloise

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound sea scallops, rinsed, drained and patted dry with paper towels

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 lemon, peeled, all pith and seeds removed, finely diced; add capers,

2 tablespoons capers, drained

4 white mushrooms, cleaned and diced

2-3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Lemon wedges for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Sprinkle scallops with salt and pepper and olive oil. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, then add scallops; cook, turning once, about two minutes, till golden brown on both sides; set aside to keep warm. In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add lemon, capers and mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until butter begins to brown, about 3 minutes; stir in vinegar. Divide the scallops onto 4 plates, spoon butter, lemon, capers, mushrooms and fresh parsley over them and serve immediately with asparagus