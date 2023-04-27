Commack Cougars win on tribute night to troops

Edmund J. Smyth - Huntington Town Supervisor/ Photo by Steven Zaitz
Marine Color Guard/ Photo by Steven Zaitz
Korean War vets Jerry Cramer and Joe Casoria from the American Legion Post 694 were honored at Commack High School on Tuesday. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Sophomore Sofie Baron singing National Anthem. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Commack School District Superintendent Jordan Cox/Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ray Tierney - Suffolk District Attorney/Photo by Steven Zaitz
Edmward Wehrheim - Smithtown Town Supervisor. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Superintendent Cox and Ed Wehrheim/Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ray Tierney (left), Superintendent Cox, Ed Wehrheim and Edmund Smyth/Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ray Tierney greets a member of the U.S. Navy. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ray Tierney and some of SCPD brass. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Midfielder James Pagano scored the game-winner for Commack in overtime. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jayden Lovell of Commack battles Robby Ball (left) and Zamari Wilkins for ground ball. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ethan Dalland (22) heads upfield and checked by Geo Alvarez. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Mike McClain/Photo by Steven Zaitz
Zach Fishman gets a shot on goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jayden Lovell fights for loose ball. Photo by Steven Zaitz

Commack High School hosted a ceremony on Tuesday that honored military veterans and active armed service personnel prior to the Commack-William Floyd boys lacrosse game. About two dozen men and women, active and retired, from all branches of service were on hand as Commack School Superintendent Jordan Cox led the procession.

After a Marine Corps Color Guard marched and saluted the flag, Cox introduced speakers Ray Tierney, Suffolk County district attorney, pictured below; Commack High School alumnus and Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth (a U.S. Marine Corps veteran); and Edward Wehrheim, Smithtown town supervisor (a U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran). 

Suffolk County Legislators Manual Esteban and Robert Trotta were in attendance, as was Councilman Thomas Lohmann and a few members of the Suffolk County Police Department who have served.

Commack won the game 9-8 on a goal by midfielder James Pagano in overtime.

