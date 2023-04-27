Commack Cougars win on tribute night to troops

1 of 17

Commack High School hosted a ceremony on Tuesday that honored military veterans and active armed service personnel prior to the Commack-William Floyd boys lacrosse game. About two dozen men and women, active and retired, from all branches of service were on hand as Commack School Superintendent Jordan Cox led the procession.

After a Marine Corps Color Guard marched and saluted the flag, Cox introduced speakers Ray Tierney, Suffolk County district attorney, pictured below; Commack High School alumnus and Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth (a U.S. Marine Corps veteran); and Edward Wehrheim, Smithtown town supervisor (a U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran).

Suffolk County Legislators Manual Esteban and Robert Trotta were in attendance, as was Councilman Thomas Lohmann and a few members of the Suffolk County Police Department who have served.

Commack won the game 9-8 on a goal by midfielder James Pagano in overtime.