Central Islip pedestrian killed in motor vehicle crash

Stacy Worlds was walking westbound across Carleton Avenue, between Earle Street and Elmore Street, when she was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. World, 51, of Central Islip, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of Hyundai, Jose Claros, 59, of Bay Shore, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.